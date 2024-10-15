WWE Raw: The War Raiders, Erik And Ivar, Make WWE Return
The War Raiders are back in WWE.
The War Raiders, Erik and Ivar, made their return to WWE after a 12-month absence this week on WWE Raw where they defeated Otis and Akira Tozawa in a tag team match. Prior to their break, The War Raiders were known as The Viking Raiders.
The War Raiders were forced to break as a team because Erik suffered a foot injury that kept him out of action. Ivar continued to work and wrestled on the NXT brand. He then suffered an injury and was forced to take time off as well.
Earlier this month, vignettes for "War" began airing on Raw to hype and create anticipation for their return.
The War Raiders infamously made their WWE main roster debut as The Viking Experience in 2019. The name was mocked and ridiculed by fans and was changed shortly after to The Viking Raiders.
The War Raiders are former NXT and Raw Tag Team Champions in WWE. They've also had notable runs in ROH and NJPW as the War Machine tag team and were tag team champions in those promotions as well.
This week's episode of Raw was taped last week and featured a women's tag team championship between Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair and Damage CNTRL. Cargill and Belair won the match to retain their championships. Other matches on the show included Bron Breakker vs. Kofi Kingston. In addition, WWE Undisputed Champion, Cody Rhodes, made a special appearance on the show from Smackdown.
