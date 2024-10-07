WWE Releases Poster For Crown Jewel 2024
On Monday, WWE released the first official poster for Crown Jewel 2024.
The poster features Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax and Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.
During an in-ring segment at WWE Bad Blood, Triple H announced the new annual championships that would take place yearly at Crown Jewel, saying:
It will be the beginning of a new era for WWE. An annual event that will take place with Crown Jewel, where our reigning WWE Champion will face our reigning World Champion for both the men and the women. And now here's the catch, neither title will be on the line, but I promise you, there will be a definitive winner. And that winner will be crowned 2024's Crown Jewel Champion.
