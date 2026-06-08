New Date Announced for WWE Money in the Bank
WWE has officially moved the date of the Money in the Bank PLE.
This year's ladder match extravaganza will take place in New Orleans, but was originally scheduled for September. Now, WWE, the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and Legends Global will run the event on October 10 from inside the Smoothie King Center.
Tickets for the show will go on-sale to the general public on July 10. A special presale will take place on July 9.
WWE Money in the Bank has become a staple event on the WWE calendar and will feature two ladder matches filled with multiple WWE Superstars. The winners of each, one man and one woman, will earn a contract for a world championship match whenever they want to use it.
Last year, Seth Rollins and Naomi were the two Money in the Bank winners. Both went on to win world championships when they cashed in their contracts.
WWE and the city of New Orleans have had a complicated history over the last year and a half. The city was announced as the host of WrestleMania 42 this year, but after the success of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas in 2025, WWE decided to run it there in back-to-back years.
Because the company moved WrestleMania out of New Orleans, they opted to run the Money in the Bank event there instead. New Orleans will still likely be a potential landing spot for a WrestleMania event down the road.
New Money in the Bank date extends hot summer for WWE
Historically, Money in the Bank has been an early summer event, but this year, it'll take place after SummerSlam, which takes place in early August.
WWE SummerSlam will air live from inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on August 1 and August 2. Matches for the event have not been announced at this time, but the winners of the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments will receive world championship matches.
Both of those tournaments are currently in the first round with fatal four-way matches continuing on WWE television this week. On this week's episode of WWE Raw, the women's tournament will feature Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green. On the men's side of things, the first round continues with Je'Von Evans vs. Ricky Saints vs. Seth Rollins vs. Talla Tonga.
The tournament finals will take place at the Night of Champions event at the end of June in Saudi Arabia.
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Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for a decade and writes news, features, and interviews for The Takedown On SI. He also hosts and cohosts a variety of WWE and AEW shows on YouTube. Heydorn is a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is also the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on X and Bluesky.Follow Zack_Heydorn