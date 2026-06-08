New Date Announced for WWE Money in the Bank

WWE has officially moved the date of the Money in the Bank PLE.

This year's ladder match extravaganza will take place in New Orleans, but was originally scheduled for September. Now, WWE, the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and Legends Global will run the event on October 10 from inside the Smoothie King Center.

Tickets for the show will go on-sale to the general public on July 10. A special presale will take place on July 9.

WWE, in conjunction with the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and Legends Global, today announced that Money in the Bank will now take place on Saturday, October 10 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans!



MORE INFO: https://t.co/kuCjISyUqD pic.twitter.com/obP3hPcZRB — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2026

WWE Money in the Bank has become a staple event on the WWE calendar and will feature two ladder matches filled with multiple WWE Superstars. The winners of each, one man and one woman, will earn a contract for a world championship match whenever they want to use it.

Last year, Seth Rollins and Naomi were the two Money in the Bank winners. Both went on to win world championships when they cashed in their contracts.

WWE and the city of New Orleans have had a complicated history over the last year and a half. The city was announced as the host of WrestleMania 42 this year, but after the success of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas in 2025, WWE decided to run it there in back-to-back years.

Because the company moved WrestleMania out of New Orleans, they opted to run the Money in the Bank event there instead. New Orleans will still likely be a potential landing spot for a WrestleMania event down the road.

New Money in the Bank date extends hot summer for WWE

Historically, Money in the Bank has been an early summer event, but this year, it'll take place after SummerSlam, which takes place in early August.

WWE SummerSlam will air live from inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on August 1 and August 2. Matches for the event have not been announced at this time, but the winners of the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments will receive world championship matches.

WWE SummerSlam | WWE.com

Both of those tournaments are currently in the first round with fatal four-way matches continuing on WWE television this week. On this week's episode of WWE Raw, the women's tournament will feature Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green. On the men's side of things, the first round continues with Je'Von Evans vs. Ricky Saints vs. Seth Rollins vs. Talla Tonga.

The tournament finals will take place at the Night of Champions event at the end of June in Saudi Arabia.