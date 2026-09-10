Seth Rollins and IYO SKY Return to the Ring Following Brief Breaks from WWE

Two of the biggest stars on the Monday Night Raw roster may be on their way back to television. At the very least, they are back on the road with WWE.

The company kicked off its Latin America Tour on Wednesday night with simultaneous live events in Guadalajara, Mexico and Quito, Ecuador respectively. The main event in Quito saw Seth "Freaking" Rollins return to the ring as he teamed up with LA Knight and Solo Sikoa to take on The Usos and Jacob Fatu in a six-man tag team match.

It was the first time The Visionary has been seen in a WWE ring since he lost his World Heavyweight Championship match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam last month in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Can’t believe I saw Seth Rollins, LA Knight and Solo Sikoa dance in front of me. Unreal 😭 #WWEQuito pic.twitter.com/XyKbAqmGcI — Teffo (@Teffo_01) September 10, 2026

During a Q&A session with subscribers earlier this week, the guys behind WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select said that Rollins was scheduled for a bit of time off after SummerSlam, but the length of his absence was not expected to be five weeks and counting.

It's not clear at this time if Rollins' live event appearance will result in an immediate return to television.

In the meantime, IYO SKY is back in action as well. The Genius of the Sky wrestled in a Fatal 4-Way for the Women's Intercontinental Championship Wednesday night in Ecuador, which saw Raquel Rodriguez retain her title.

My short summer vacation in Tokyo was amazing!!



My next destination is…. #WWESouthAmerica tour👉😆👈

Here we go!!!🛫🌎✨✨#Tokyo #Shibuya pic.twitter.com/Ru4LpKhPSV — IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) September 9, 2026

SKY announced her return to the road on social media Wednesday afternoon, saying that she recently took a brief summer vacation trip to Tokyo.

Her last televised WWE appearance came back on the August 10 edition of Monday Night Raw, where Sol Ruca and herself defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez in a tag team match.

Both IYO SKY and Seth Rollins could be candidates for the upcoming Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches. Qualifying bouts began this past Monday night, with Bron Breakker and Sol Ruca punching their tickets to New Orleans on Saturday, October 10.

Ecuador WWE live event results, courtesy of PWInsider

WWE South America Tour | WWE

Chad Gable defeated Penta, Dragon Lee and Ethan Page to retain his Men's Intercontinental Championship

Joe Hendry defeated JD McDonagh

Raquel Rodríguez defeated IYO SKY, Bayley and Sol Ruca to retain her Women's Intercontinental Championship

Bron Breakker & Austin Theory defeated Otis & Akira Tozawa to retain the World Tag Team Championship

Je’von Evans defeated Big Cass

Liv Morgan defeated Stephanie Vaquer to retain the Women's World Championship

Seth Rollins, LA Knight & Solo Sikoa defeated The Usos & Jacob Fatu

Guadalajara WWE live event results, again courtesy of PWInsider

WWE Mexico Tour | WWE

Rey Fenix defeated Psycho Clown to retain his AAA Cruiserweight Championship

Kevin Owens defeated Kit Wilson

Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga defeated The War Raiders, R-Truth & Damian Priest and Hijo de Dr Wagner Jr & Galeno Del Mal to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship

Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton in a Street Fight

Charlotte Flair, Tatum Paxley, & La Catalina defeated Women's United States Champion Jacy Jayne and Women's Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid

CM Punk defeated Gunther and Kevin Owens to retain his WWE Championship