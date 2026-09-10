Seth Rollins and IYO SKY Return to the Ring Following Brief Breaks from WWE
Two of the biggest stars on the Monday Night Raw roster may be on their way back to television. At the very least, they are back on the road with WWE.
The company kicked off its Latin America Tour on Wednesday night with simultaneous live events in Guadalajara, Mexico and Quito, Ecuador respectively. The main event in Quito saw Seth "Freaking" Rollins return to the ring as he teamed up with LA Knight and Solo Sikoa to take on The Usos and Jacob Fatu in a six-man tag team match.
It was the first time The Visionary has been seen in a WWE ring since he lost his World Heavyweight Championship match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam last month in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
During a Q&A session with subscribers earlier this week, the guys behind WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select said that Rollins was scheduled for a bit of time off after SummerSlam, but the length of his absence was not expected to be five weeks and counting.
It's not clear at this time if Rollins' live event appearance will result in an immediate return to television.
In the meantime, IYO SKY is back in action as well. The Genius of the Sky wrestled in a Fatal 4-Way for the Women's Intercontinental Championship Wednesday night in Ecuador, which saw Raquel Rodriguez retain her title.
SKY announced her return to the road on social media Wednesday afternoon, saying that she recently took a brief summer vacation trip to Tokyo.
Her last televised WWE appearance came back on the August 10 edition of Monday Night Raw, where Sol Ruca and herself defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez in a tag team match.
Both IYO SKY and Seth Rollins could be candidates for the upcoming Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches. Qualifying bouts began this past Monday night, with Bron Breakker and Sol Ruca punching their tickets to New Orleans on Saturday, October 10.
Ecuador WWE live event results, courtesy of PWInsider
- Chad Gable defeated Penta, Dragon Lee and Ethan Page to retain his Men's Intercontinental Championship
- Joe Hendry defeated JD McDonagh
- Raquel Rodríguez defeated IYO SKY, Bayley and Sol Ruca to retain her Women's Intercontinental Championship
- Bron Breakker & Austin Theory defeated Otis & Akira Tozawa to retain the World Tag Team Championship
- Je’von Evans defeated Big Cass
- Liv Morgan defeated Stephanie Vaquer to retain the Women's World Championship
- Seth Rollins, LA Knight & Solo Sikoa defeated The Usos & Jacob Fatu
Guadalajara WWE live event results, again courtesy of PWInsider
- Rey Fenix defeated Psycho Clown to retain his AAA Cruiserweight Championship
- Kevin Owens defeated Kit Wilson
- Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga defeated The War Raiders, R-Truth & Damian Priest and Hijo de Dr Wagner Jr & Galeno Del Mal to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship
- Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton in a Street Fight
- Charlotte Flair, Tatum Paxley, & La Catalina defeated Women's United States Champion Jacy Jayne and Women's Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid
- CM Punk defeated Gunther and Kevin Owens to retain his WWE Championship
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino