One WrestleMania 43 Main Event Match Reportedly Revealed

WWE is moving WrestleMania outside North America for the first time ever, with the event scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia in April next year.

WWE will want to go big with this show, as they typically do for Saudi Arabia events, especially because it's the biggest event of the year.

Nothing for next year's WrestleMania is set in stone just yet, but it appears there is a match already being planned as the main event for one of the two nights.

WWE WrestleMania 43 | WWE.com

Expected WrestleMania 43 main event

Back at Night of Champions, Oba Femi would beat Jey Uso in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament, earning himself a World Championship match at SummerSlam. However, in a shocking move, Femi postponed his title match and instead chose a rematch against Brock Lesnar in what would become Lesnar's retirement match.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, plans are already being made for the WrestleMania 43 main event, and if everything goes off without a hitch, the match could see Oba Femi face off against Roman Reigns in the Sunday night event.

As usual, though, these are just rumored plans for now, and everything can change in the coming months before the show takes place. Meltzer notes that nothing is locked in just yet.

Oba Femi | WWE

Speculation about The Rock at WrestleMania

Another thing noted in the report was speculation involving the often-discussed dream match of Roman Reigns and The Rock. Plans for the 11th and final installment in the long-running Fast and Furious franchise are starting to roll, with star Vin Diesel telling Variety that shooting begins in December.

Obviously, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has become a massive part of that series, and many expect him to return for the final entry, thus possibly eliminating him from participating in any possible match at WrestleMania. Meltzer does say it's possible The Rock could make an appearance for the show, but shooting the movie would take months and rule out any match.

The Rock | The CW Network

WWE has teased the idea of Roman Reigns vs. The Rock previously, most notably at WrestleMania 40 before that match became a tag match between The Rock, Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins.

WrestleMania 43 might not be the setting for that match, it wouldn't be a total surprise to see WWE make it happen before both men decide to fully wrap up their careers at some point.