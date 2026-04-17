WWE Reportedly Having Security Issues at WrestleMania Hotel in Las Vegas

It's officially WrestleMania weekend.

Pro wrestling fans are taking over Las Vegas and it reportedly shocked the Vegas system on Thursday night.

WWE's home base for the weekend is the Park MGM Hotel and Casino on the famous Las Vegas Strip, which will host the Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday, and also play host to a variety of WrestleMania afterparty events.

It's also become a gathering site for WWE fans that have made the trip to the city for WrestleMania 42.

WWE is facing security concerns at Las Vegas hotel

WrestleMania 42 Las Vegas | WWE.com

According to a new report from PWInsider, there is concern amongst some WWE talent that proper security measures haven't been taken at the hotel. The report states that on Thursday night, there was no extra security on hand beyond regular hotel security. Because of that and the hotel's location, there wasn't an effective way to control the flow of people.

Fans reportedly camped out at the hotel and mobbed every wrestler they saw, including referees, to get autographs and pictures. WWE talent appearances in Vegas yesterday were also reportedly mobbed, with some venues overwhelmed because of the heightened activity.

WrestleMania weekend continues in Las Vegas throughout Friday. WWE World is open and available to fans. Plus, SmackDown emanates live from the WrestleMania host city tonight.

On that show, Cody Rhodes is scheduled to make a final statement to Pat McAfee and Randy Orton ahead of their showdown at WrestleMania. Other announced matches for SmackDown include Tiffany Stratton vs. Guilia for the WWE Women's United States Championship, The WrestleMania Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and The Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFT's.

As for WrestleMania, it airs live from inside Allegiant Stadium on Saturday and Sunday. Rhodes vs. Orton headlines the event on Saturday. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship is the Sunday headliner.

Other announced matches for the show include Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins vs. Gunther, Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship, and much more.

Does WWE have some surprises in store for WrestleMania? It's possible. Yesterday, reports indicated that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was scheduled to be backstage at the event. There was no official word from Austin or WWE on whether or not he was planning to appear during the actual show.