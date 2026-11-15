WWE Reportedly Skeptical About Persephone's Future as They Pursue Free Agents

WWE has reportedly had interest in reigning CMLL Women's World Champion Persephone, who is currently working under a dual contract with CMLL and rival AEW, but All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan claims that she's not going to be available for some time.

Persephone competed Saturday night during the AEW Full Gear Tailgate Brawl, where she was unsuccessful in recapturing the TBS Championship. Queen Aminata retained the gold in a 4-way match that also featured Hyan and Skye Blue, but Khan let it be known during the post-show media scrum that Persephone has a bright future ahead of her.

“I’m happy to say that Persephone is somebody that is signed to AEW for years to come. I believe she is going to be a big part of AEW and CMLL for years to come,” Khan said after the show early Sunday morning.

WWE is reportedly skeptical about persephone's future with AEW

Khan did not provide any additional details about Persephone's contract, but she has been signed with the company since January. She went on to win the TBS Championship by beating Maya World at All In: London, but she lost it to Aminata just a couple of months later at Fright Night Dynamite.

When it comes to her future in professional wrestling, Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer says there are some within WWE who are not convinced that Khan is being truthful about the length of her deal with All Elite Wrestling.

“Regarding Persephone, around mid-summer WWE felt she was going to stick around CMLL/AEW solely based on how often Tony started to book her. Some in WWE are skeptical she is signed for 'many years', but regardless their push to get one or two additions to the WWE/NXT/AAA women’s division by a bi-lingual female is underway.”

Persephone | All Elite Wrestling

If WWE is in the market for a bilingual veteran addition or two to the women's division, perhaps they'll reach out to former TNA Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie.

Valkyrie, formerly known as Franky Monet in WWE, was laid off from the company in the fall of 2021 and has spent the past several years working for AEW, TNA, MLW, CMLL and multiple other promotions.

It was back on November 4 when Valkyrie announced her departure from AEW, saying that she was excited to pursue new opportunities as a wrestler and TV personality.

There's been no link between Valkyrie and WWE in the days since she hit free agency, but we'll keep you updated on the next step in her wrestling career just as soon as more information becomes available.