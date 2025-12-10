WWE Management Reportedly Very High On Newest SmackDown Roster Member

If it wasn't made abundantly clear by her involvement in the Women's WarGames Match last month at Survivor Series, members of the WWE creative team have very high hopes for the future of Lash Legend.

The former collegiate basketball star, and WNBA player, made her main roster debut on SmackDown a few weeks back. She aligned herself with Nia Jax, a former rival in NXT, when she attacked Alexa Bliss and helped the Irresistible Force defeat Charlotte Flair in singles action.

While her WarGames team did come up short against an all-star women's line-up of Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and AJ Lee, the folks over at Bodyslam are reporting that Legend was able to make a good impression with the right people during her time in the cage.

"Officials were very happy with her standout performance inside of WarGames and her recent promo segments. Her pairing with Nia Jax is to get her up to speed with main roster talents as quick as possible. WWE officials are confident that Legend will have a breakout year as we approach 2026."

Both Nia Jax and Lash Legend made it perfectly clear that they are coming after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships this past Friday night, when they laid out Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and the Kabuki Warriors on SmackDown.

The depth of that particular division may now be the deepest it's ever been, with six or seven teams legitimately vying for the women's tag titles.

Lash Legend is confident she belongs on SmackDown

Lash Legend at WWE Evolution | WWE

The Takedown on SI had the opportunity to chat with Lash Legend ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames, and while she said it was a blessing to start off her main roster career by working with so many major stars, she was also eager to prove to the fans what she already knew about herself.

"I'm looking around at these girls like, 'how did I get here? But you know what, I belong here. I tell myself that too. I belong here. I do, but it's just so cool. Just like that, I'm with all these amazing girls," Legend said. "I'm just ready to turn up and show y'all like, oh yeah, she's that girl for real."

Legend has had quite the 2025. In the days after we conducted our interview with her, she became engaged to former NXT and TNA World Champion Trick Williams.

