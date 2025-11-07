WWE Reveals New Raw And SmackDown Dates For Road To WrestleMania Tour

WWE has announced a host of new dates and locations for its Road to WrestleMania tour in 2026.

The company still has a few big events on the horizon this year, including Survivor Series: War Games on November 29 at Petco Park in San Diego, and John Cena’s last match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

However, some fans are already looking ahead to the new year, which will feature the 2026 Royal Rumble on January 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and WWE’s return to Las Vegas for WrestleMania 42 on April 18 and April 19.

And now, WWE has revealed additional information on 11 new dates on the road to WrestleMania 42.

New Road To WrestleMania Dates

February 2, 2026: Raw at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA

February 6, 2026: SmackDown at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC

February 9, 2026: Raw at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, OH

February 13, 2026: SmackDown at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX

February 16, 2026: Raw at FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN

February 20, 2026: SmackDown at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL

February 23, 2026: Raw at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA

February 27, 2026: SmackDown at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY

March 2, 2026: Raw at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN

March 20, 2026: SmackDown at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC

April 3, 2026: SmackDown at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO

Expectations For WWE Raw and SmackDown On The Road To WrestleMania 42

The February 2 edition of Raw should feature plenty of fireworks, as it will be the first episode after the Royal Rumble. It will likely not only kickstart the road to some of the top championship matches at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, but it could also include storyline developments for Elimination Chamber.

WWE has yet to officially announce the date for the PLE, but a recent report from Wrestlenomics revealed that Chicago is the expected location.

Fans in St. Louis should also be thrilled with the placement of SmackDown at the Enterprise Center, since that will be only a few weeks prior to WrestleMania 42.

At that point, WWE should have the marquee matches set for its biggest show of the year, which could feature Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and more.

