The Rock Reveals How He Knew Of Osama Bin Laden's Death Before The Rest of The World

The Rock is a leading man in Hollywood, the Final Boss in WWE, and on the TKO Group Board of Directors. So, a powerful guy.

How powerful? Well, in May of 2011, The Rock knew about the death of wanted terrorist, Osama Bin Laden, before the rest of the world did. In a now infamous tweet, The Rock praised the United States in an out of the blue fashion and before the official announcement about Bin Laden was made by the president.

The tweet on that night from The Rock read, "Just got word that will shock the world. Land of the free. Home of the brave. Damn proud to be an American."

Just got word that will shock the world - Land of the free...home of the brave DAMN PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN! — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 2, 2011

In a new interview with The Hollywood ReporterThe Rock revealed what was long rumored, and that was that he did find out about the news before everyone else. The Great One just tweeted a little too soon.

The Rock detailed how that historic moment came to be in the new interview for the first time ever.

“I’ve got a friend of a friend who gave me a call. The call was like ‘hey, this thing happened.’ And I said ‘okay, wonderful news.’ I was told on the call that the president at that time was going to make his speech in 20 minutes or whatever. I said ‘okay, great.’ So 20 minutes go by, and at about the 25th minute, I tweet this. Then I get a second call, and the call is ‘yeah, the president didn’t go on yet.’ And I went ‘oh shit.’" The Rock

The Rock is a member for the TKO Group Board of Directors and has been since prior to WrestleMania 40. At that event in Philadelphia, The Rock wrestled in a tag team match alongside Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event.

He was then a key part of the night two main event, which featured Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Rock has not competed in a match since then.

Though not in a wrestling capacity, The Rock has made his presence felt on WWE television. He appeared in the lead-up to and at Elimination Chamber in 2025, which seemingly set up involvement at WrestleMania. However, that didn't come to fruition, and The Rock hasn't appeared at all for the company since that Elimination Chamber PLE.

