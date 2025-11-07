WWE Files New Trademark Related To The Bloodline Saga

WWE has filed a new trademark related to The Bloodline saga.

There has been plenty of drama the past several years with the original members of The Bloodline, and WWE recently brought some of that back in the fold with Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso interacting on Raw.

That trio could revisit their complicated history in the upcoming Men’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series on November 29 in San Diego, with Reigns, Jey, and Jimmy rumored to be potential participants.

However, one former member of The Bloodline that likely won’t be in the match is Solo Sikoa, as he has his own faction war brewing on SmackDown with his MFT’s vs. The Wyatt Sicks. And it seems that the company may use a previously referenced moniker for Sikoa moving forward.

WWE files new Solo Sikoa trademark

WWE has reportedly filed a trademark for ‘Tribal Heir’ for ‘entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer,’ in addition to other items focused on sports entertainment usage.

Reigns anointed Sikoa as the ‘Tribal Heir’ on a December 2023 episode of SmackDown.

As expected, there was an eventual falling out between the group, which led to several notable matches between Reigns and Sikoa. The Reigns-led team of Jey, Jimmy, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk defeated Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Bronson Reed in a WarGames Match at last year’s Survivor Series.

Reigns also scored a win over Sikoa in Tribal Combat to regain the coveted Ula Fala on the Raw on Netflix premiere back on January 6.

What’s Next For Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline?

Solo Sikoa | WWE

It seems unlikely that Sikoa will enter back into Reigns’ universe any time soon, as the ‘Tribal Chief’ may be busy on Raw.

But it does appear that Sikoa’s vision for the future includes him developing his MFT group — consisting of Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, JC Mateo, and Talla Tonga — into something that could rival The Bloodline at its height.

That will prove to be easier said than done, but there is at least some intrigue with the upcoming showdown with The Wyatt Sicks. Some WWE fans speculated that the two factions could face off in WarGames, though that rumor has been debunked.

MORE: WWE Superstar's Contract Terminated Early Following Social Media Criticism

Still, the two menacing groups are going to have a blowoff match at some point, and a victory could give Sikoa the confidence he needs to prove himself as the ‘Tribal Heir’ of The Bloodline.

