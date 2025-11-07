WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Finished With The Company

When WWE Saturday Night's Main Event returned to the slate of programming for the company at the end of 2024, fans were treated to a heavy dose of nostalgia.

WWE trotted out all kinds of past talent, highlights, and memories that were designed to bring the audience back to the first run of SNME from the 1980s and early 1990s.

The music, look, and production were a callback to the original show. And this included using a former talent and popular announcer to cultivate a voice that would resonate with fans looking back at that time. The man brought in for the job? Jesse "The Body" Ventura.

Ventura returned to WWE as a special announcer for the first event of the new show run, which aired on December 14, where he starred as an announce analyst between matches and also as the color commentator for the main event.

However, a new report from the Wrestling Observer states that Ventura is no longer with WWE. The Observer reports that Ventura only signed a one-year deal with the company upon his return for his first Saturday Night's Main Event duties at the end of 2024, but that the contract will not be renewed.

The report indicates that Ventura's work during a cage match between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest "cast the dye" on his future with the company. Ventura was not present for the most recent Saturday Night's Main Event broadcast, which featured CM Punk vs. Jey Uso for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event.

The next Saturday Night's Main Event for WWE is massive. The show will feature the final match of John Cena's career and the end of his 2025 retirement tour.

Cena stated last year that 2025 would be his last active year in WWE and that his final match would take place against the winner of the ongoing "Last Time Is Now" tournament, which begins with two matches on this week's episode of WWE Raw.

That event and the last Saturday Night's Main Event of 2025 air on Peacock on December 13.

Ventura entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004. Prior to that, he appeared on and off for the company and served as a special referee for a massive championship match between Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, and Mankind in 1999. That match took place in Minnesota, where Ventura was governor from 1999 until 2003.

