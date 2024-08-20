Pat McAfee has emotional farewell before Monday Night Raw departure
It has never been easy for someone outside of the professional wrestling realm to become successful in the world of the squared circle. However, sports analyst megastar Pat McAfee busted the door down and never looked back when the former NFL punter made his WWE debut. McAfee quickly became a crowd favorite with his over-the-top charisma at the commentary booth.
On last night's edition of Monday Night Raw, McAfee had an emotional goodbye to the fans as he prepares for the start of the college football season and the demanding travel schedule that entails. During Raw, Micahel Cole surprised McAfee with a video package that took the always-positive McAfee by surprise.
While his absence from the company won't be permanent, McAfee is set to return when Raw moves to Netflix in January. However, McAfee has been forever grateful for his opportunity to be part of the WWE family, and his reaction to his send-off on Monday is further proof that wrestling is in his blood.
The biggest reason it is so hard for so-called "outsiders" to win the respect of the fanbase is that it is hard to fake heart. McAfee has never had that problem, as his love for professional wrestling shines through every time he is involved. McAfee's departure will now open the door for others to make their mark on the Raw commentary booth. However, fans will anxiously await his return.