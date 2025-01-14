WWE Royal Rumble Preview: Date, Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
WWE's first major stop along the road to WrestleMania 41 will be in Indianapolis, Indiana as over 50,000 people are expected to pack Lucas Oil Stadium for the 38th annual Royal Rumble.
Cody Rhodes has was won the last two Men's Royal Rumble Matches, but he will not have the opportunity to go for what would be a historic three-peat. He has more pressing matters to address and that's defending his WWE Championship in a Ladder Match against Kevin Owens.
These two may not make it to Indianapolis at the rate they are going. Cody Rhodes has vowed to take out Kevin Owens 'on sight' as the hatred both men have for one another has completely boiled over.
Will the American Nightmare finally be able to shut Kevin Owens up and get even for what KO did to Randy Orton? Or will the man who once called himself the 'Prize Fighter' win his first World Championship in nearly a decade?
With Cody Rhodes not in play for the Men's Royal Rumble Match this year, the focus shifts toward his potential opponent (should he retain over Owens). Who will step up and punch their ticket the main event of WrestleMania?
MORE: WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Confirmed Entrants List & When They Declared
Roman Reigns has declared himself for the match for the first time in five years. The Undisputed Tribal Chief has his sights set on once again becoming Undisputed WWE Champion, but to get that opportunity, he'll have to go through 29 other men. Including CM Punk and John Cena.
Both Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton will be watching the annual Women's Royal Rumble Match with great anticipation. While no female star has declared themselves for the over the top rope challenge yet, the field this year appears to be wide open. Could we see the first ever two-time winner on the women's side? Or could someone unexpected come back around to secure their spot at the 'Showcase of the Immortals'?
When is the Royal Rumble?
Date: February 1, 2025
WWE Royal Rumble start time
Time: 6 p.m. EST (5p.m. CST)
Where is the Royal Rumble?
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
How To Watch the Royal Rumble
Streaming: Exclusively in the United States on Peacock and internationally on Netflix.
Match Card (Announced)
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match for the WWE Championship
2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match
- Roman Reigns, John Cena & CM Punk have declared for the match thus far.