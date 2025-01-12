Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Confirmed Entrants List & When They Declared

The WWE Royal Rumble is set to take place on February 1, 2025 from Lucal Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The 38th Royal Rumble marks the first stop on the road to WrestleMania 41.

Below is a list of all the wrestlers who have declared for the WWE Royal Rumble match.

Royal Rumble Entrants

Men's Royal Rumble Entrants

Wrestler

Date Entered

John Cena

January 6, 2025

CM Punk

January 6, 2025

Roman Reigns

January 10, 2025

John Cena

John Cena officially declared for the Royal Rumble during the Raw on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025. Speaking to the crowd at the Intuit Dome, Cena revealed his intention to win a record-breaking 17th championship and winning the Royal Rumble would ensure his shot at securing a title. If Cena were to win, he would join Stone Cold Steve Austin as the only three-time champions.

CM Punk

After defeating Seth Rollins at the Raw on Netflix premiere, CM Punk declared for the Royal Rumble during a post-match interview with Jackie Redmond.

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns declared for the Royal Rumble on the January 11th episode of Friday Night SmackDown. On Reigns' behalf, Paul Heyman called Cody Rhodes to the ring to give him his flowers for his championship run, but informed him that Roman Reigns intended to win the Rumble and challenge Rhodes to regain his title.

Women's Royal Rumble Entrants

Wrestler

Date Entered

TBA

TBA

No confirmed entrants.

