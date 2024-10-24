WWE Rumors [10/24/24]: Goldberg Plans, Carlito Backlash, Zaria Debut Debacle
Let's talk wrasslin' happenings that may or may not be happening.
These are just rumors and nothing more. The Takedown is not implying that the following are facts, but rather speculation on the latest rumors in the world of professional wrestling.
- Goldberg made a rather surprising appearance at WWE's recent Bad Blood PLE, sparking whispers of the former WWE Champ returning to the ring. In a recent Q&A with Bill Apter and WrestleVotes, it was mentioned that WWE does have plans for Goldberg but it's unknown what those plans may be. In his most recent CarCast podcast, Goldberg discussed the Bad Blood incident with Gunther in kayfabe, fueling speculation that a collision with the World Heavyweight Champ is simmering.
- On this week's WWE RAW, Carlito ad-libbed a line meant to make him look like an idiot after IYO SKY and Kairi Sane exited the frame of a backstage segment with Adam Pearce. Some fans took offense to the line, although a source told Bryan Alvarez that SKY and Sane had no issue with it. Despite that, it's possible Carlito may be disciplined for going off-script.
- Zaria made her NXT debut this week, but not without fault. With some markets employing a 20-second delay, Zaria's surprise reveal in the closing moments of the show was cutoff in those areas. Fightful Select reports that NXT staff were steaming over the botched debut. Meanwhile, The Shockmaster said "Hold my beer."
If you have any pro wrestling rumors you'd like to share with The Takedown, send them to Dariel Figueroa (@figgyflow) on X.
Published