International Star DELTA, Now Zaria, Makes WWE NXT Debut
DELTA has arrived in NXT. The international star and top free agent signing for WWE, made her debut on Tuesday night as Zaria in NXT.
At the conclusion of the main event, which saw Guilia and Stephanie Vaquer defeat Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne of Fatal Attraction, the lights went out in the NXT arena and Zaria stood at the top of the ramp dressed in red and white gear with red and white hair.
NXT had aired mysterious vignettes about a debut since early October and just last week, the reveal was that the videos were for Zaria.
DELTA, now Zaria, had a strong run on independent wrestling circuit in Austrailia. She worked for Riot City Wrestling and had her last match with them earlier this summer. This year, she wrestled the TNA Knockouts Champion, Jordynne Grace. DELTA was the first woman to ever win the RCW World Championship.
NXT Halloween Havoc airs live on Peacock this Sunday, October 27. On the show, Roxanne Perez will team with Cora Jade to take on Guilia and Vaquer, Oba Femi challenges Tony D'Angelo for the NXT North American Championship in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares Match, and Trick Williams will defend the NXT Championship against Ethan Page in a Devil's Playground Match.
As of now, Zaria is not scheduled for the show.
