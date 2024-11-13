WWE Rumors [11/14/24]: Paul Heyman Return, Miami Dolphins Recruit, Heat Between Jade & Bianca IRL
The Wiseman cometh?
The Takedown On SI is not implying that all of the following are facts, but rather speculating on the latest heresay and rumors in the world of professional wrestling.
- Paul Heyman may be on his way back to WWE following his on-screen ousting at the hands of the new Bloodline on a June 2024 episode of SmackDown. According to WrestleVotes, Heyman is telling people he'll be back on TV soon, but it might not be until after Survivor Series. (If you haven't seen that Heyman segment in June, do so now. It's a masterclass.)
- Former Miami Dolphins defensive back Trill Williams has signed with WWE and currently training for his in-ring debut, according to Bobby Shouse of The Dive Bar Podcast.
- Liv Morgan was on The Pat McAfee Show this week and teased an appearance in the women's WarGames match at Survivor Series. During the same episode, McAfee teased entering the Royal Rumble in January, citing his newfound fitness as a factor for possibly getting physical in a WWE ring again.
- Several online reports are stating that WWE is running at least five Saturday Night's Main Event specials on NBC in 2025. Is this an anomaly, or are WWE and NBC in an on-going relationship with SNME again?
- Jonathan Coachman said on the Coach & Bro Show that reliable sources told him Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are not getting along. Belair is allegedly frustrated with being whisked away from the main event scene to help cultivate Cargill's career. WrestleVotes reported that "seeds are being planted" for splitting the tag champs, so take what Coachman says with a grain of salt.
- Female WWE roster members reportedly had no clue the Women's U.S. Championship was being introduced until the very day it was announced. Why weren't they made aware?
If you have any pro wrestling rumors you'd like to share with The Takedown, send them to Dariel Figueroa (@figgyflow) on X.
Recommended
Jade Cargill vs. Bianca Belair is Inevitable But Focus Is On The WWE Women's Tag Team Division (Exclusive)
WWE Raw SPOILERS (11/18): Major Return Likely Impacts Survivor Series: WarGames
Published