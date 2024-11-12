WWE Raw SPOILERS (11/18): Major Return Likely Impacts Survivor Series: WarGames
It was a Monday Night Raw double header last night at the Van Andrel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Next week's episode was filmed at the conclusion of Monday night's show and will feature some major match-ups as the build to Survivor Series: WarGames continues.
Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed went to battle one more time as the big man had his sights set on avenging his loss to the former World Heavyweight Champion at Crown Jewel. Bron Breakker put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sheamus. Was the Celtic Warrior finally able to become a Grand Slam Champion in WWE?
MORE: Don't Be Surprised if Bayley Wins The Inaugural WWE Women's United States Championship
Also, the chaos that erupted amongst the Women's Division to close the show Monday night only escalated with a surprise return filmed for next week that appears to have the Women's WarGames line-up all but set. What about the Men's WarGames match? Will each Team Bloodline be able to find a 5th man?
The following spoilers are courtesy of Ringside News and are very limited in scope:
WWE Raw (11/18) Results:
- Bronson Reed was able to knock off Seth Rollins with the help of Solo Sikoa. The Tribal Chief raised Reed's hand after the match.
- The Intercontinental Championship Match between Bron Breakker and Sheamus ended in a no contest after Ludwig Kaiser interfered.
- Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega defeated Chad Gable & Ivy Nile
- The War Raiders beat Dominik Mysterio & Carlito
- Rhea Ripley made her return to Raw to attack Liv Morgan. The assault led to a multi-woman brawl with Ripley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Naomi and IYO SKY standing tall over Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Tiffany Stratton, and Nia Jax.
More segments were reportedly filmed for the show that were not shown to the live audience in Grand Rapids.
—Your one-stop shop for all things professional wrestling—
WWE Raw Results (11/11/24): The OG Bloodline Searches For A Fifth Man, Damian Priest Shines
WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match Set For WWE Survivor Series