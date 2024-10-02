WWE Rumors: Ring Collapse Criticized, DELTA, And One Last Pearce NWA Match
WWE Reportedly Not Happy With Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed
Regarding the ring collapse spot between Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed on this week's WWE Raw, WrestleVotes reported in their Backstage Pass Q&A that some WWE staff are unhappy with the spot's execution. The collapse was reportedly viewed as too telegraphed, thus taking the surprise element out of it.
"Let's just say it didn't go as planned. They didn't like the way it came off," WrestleVotes said, referring to a conversation with an internal WWE staff member. "They loved the performance of both those guys, the match itself was well praised, I mean the crowd was electric. I just think the actual spot of the ring breaking didn't have the impact that it has had in the past, a lot of people expected it."
Penta El Zero Miedo Staying With AEW?
Penta and his brother Rey Fenix have been the subject of WWE-bound rumors for months. The back-and-forth, did-they-didn't-they sign with WWE conversation took a new twist when Fightful Select reported that "Penta and Fenix are not signed by WWE in any capacity, and WWE has never acknowledged any reports or rumors about them in an official capacity."
In a new interview with Mas Lucha, Penta futher explained his current contract status with AEW:
"We will see what happens in future months, but I am still in AEW and I cannot even think about talking to another company because that is not of my involvement. My legal team, lawyers, and that stuff will handle everything relating to contracts and the like, but my job is inside that ring and with the fans. Everything that happens outside of that will be handled by people in their areas. My present in AEW. I’m still firm with them and, quite frankly, I don’t know what will happen in the future."- Penta to Mas Lucha
DELTA Is Coming To NXT
During Tuesday (October 1) night's NXT on CW premiere, a vignette played for incoming female performer DELTA. DELTA is a veteran of the Australian wrestling scene, having won titles in Melbourne Championship Wrestling and Riot City Wrestling. No indication on who she'll be working with when she arrives, but a lot of international wrestling fans are looking forward to her debut.
Adam Pearce Invited Back To NWA For One Last Match
On Monday (October 1) during NWA 76, head NWA honcho Billy Corgan invited former star and NWA Champion Adam Pearce back to the fold for one more match. Pearce, the RAW general manager, is still in great shape and could probably bump around an NWA ring easily.
Triple H doesn't mind crossover promotions these days, but he also may be saving a Pearce match in WWE for something special. In any case, let's hound Trips on X to make this happen. Scrap Daddy's heel run in NWA was legendary.
