WWE Reveals New NXT Logo, Theme Song, And Title Belts
WWE marked NXT's debut on the CW Network today by revealing a new logo, a new theme song, and new title belts.
The logo's new color scheme is black and silver, a departure from the previous white and gold look. While the new theme song is now 'Millions From Now' By 2 Chainz and Lil' Wayne.
In addition to the logo and theme song change, Shawn Michaels also took to the ring to reveal new title belts for NXT Champion and NXT Women's Champion. The belts now feature the letters NXT across the front plate instead of just X.
In revealing the belts, Michael's said "Now you know we can't have a new NXT, on a new network, without new Championship titles. Now of course our men, and our women, will make history tonight. So really, Chicago, I've just got one question for ya." Triple H then interrupts, "Are you ready" as he makes his way into the ring.
