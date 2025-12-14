Cody Rhodes Cries Talking About John Cena After SNME Goes Off Air

John Cena is no longer an active WWE Superstar.

Cena wrestled his final match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in a losing effort. Cena did the unthinkable and tapped out to Gunther, who held him in a sleeper hold. Cena successfully escaped the hold on multiple occasions, but eventually gave up.

After the match, Cena sat in the ring and was cheered by fans. Members of the WWE locker room emptied out and applauded Cena, while in the ring, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes gave Cena their title belts to hoist up. Cena then bowed out of the ring, walked up the ramp, and saluted the audience one final time before heading to the locker room.

Rhodes was interviewed at the conclusion of the show, and the current Undisputed WWE Champion was clearly emotional about what had transpired with Cena. Rhodes cried, telling Jackie Redmond that when it's that good, you just don't want it to end.

"When it's that good, you don't want it to end," Rhodes said. "I know that's vague, but he (Cena) did everything by the book and taught so many people and set such a high standard, such a high bar. I'm not trying to get emotional on his night, but just take a moment and think about those sneakers and the man who filled those and what he was able to do."

Rhodes continued, saying he was happy with how everything turned out, but so sad because everything happened, too.

Rhodes and Cena had a major rivalry throughout 2025. They wrestled in the main event of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas and then again in the main event of SummerSlam. Cena won the match at WrestleMania and became a 17-time world champion.

At SummerSlam, Rhodes defeated Cena to win back the world championship. Cena would continue his retirement tour throughout the rest of the year and beat Logan Paul, Dominik Mysterio, and AJ Styles along the way.

Rhodes wrestled current NXT Champion, Oba Femi, in the opening match on Cena's Saturday Night's Main Event. The match was champion vs champion, but it was ruled a no-contest after Drew McIntyre interfered.

Cena has sworn that this match would be his absolute last time in a wrestling ring as an active pro wrestler.

