WWE's Reported Creative Plans for IShowSpeed at WrestleMania 42

IShowSpeed hasn't had the best run of luck ever since he was cursed by Danhausen on the March 23 episode of WWE Raw, but it appears that things are starting to look up for the young streamer. Speaking strictly in a non-kayfabe sense.

Speed is reportedly in line to compete in a match at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, and his inadvertent assist to The Vision Monday night inside Madison Square Garden was the first major booking domino to fall.

Logan Paul and Austin Theory defeated The Usos this week to become the new World Tag Team Champions, thanks in large part to Speed accidentally decking the meddling LA Knight with a pair of brass knuckles. With the Megastar neutralized, The Maverick retrieved his set of knucks and knocked out Jimmy Uso to hand the victory over to Theory on a silver platter.

IShowSpeed could be teaming up with The Vision at WrestleMania 42

Post-match, IShowSpeed was reluctantly dragged into The Vision's celebration and Paul Heyman promised that Logan Paul and Austin Theory would watch his back against the vengeful Usos. You can probably guess where this is heading.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer is reporting that a six-man tag team match is expected to be booked for WrestleMania 42 that will see Speed team up with Logan Paul and Austin Theory to take on LA Knight and The Usos, although it sounds like those plans could still change.

“If Speed isn’t ready, they could do a tag match with Knight and Speed in the corners, but right now, it’s the trios match that is on the match listing," Meltzer said in his report.

IShowSpeed has only ever competed in one match before. He famously took the place of the injured Akira Tozawa during the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match and was promptly cut in half by one of the most brutal spears that Bron Breakker is likely to deliver in his entire career.

A six-man tag team match would be a great way to mask Speed's inexperience in the ring, especially if there is any trepidation whatsoever on the part of WWE creative. He could come in for a spot or two and let the other five men help carry him to the finish line.

There are currently 12 matches that have been booked for this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals', and reports say as many as 16 could be on the card by the time the show goes live from Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 18.