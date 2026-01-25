WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results, Highlights & Live Blog

It is fight night at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Québec, Canada, and the latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event will have major implications on the Royal Rumble.

Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, Damian Priest and Trick Williams will meet in a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine who will challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship next weekend in Saudi Arabia.

The Scottish Warrior claims that it doesn't matter who wins tonight, because he's willing to do whatever it takes to hang onto his newly won WWE Title. Sami Zayn will already have the home field advantage, and he may now be more motivated than ever to deliver a victory for the fans — and his family — after Drew's despicable comments about his son on Friday night.

If Sami Zayn is able to get the job done tonight, then Orton, Priest and Williams will have to take their chances in the Men's Royal Rumble Match if they hope to earn their way into a World Championship Match at WrestleMania 42. And that would potentially put them on a collision course with Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare is no longer the WWE Champion, thanks in large part to Jacob Fatu. Rhodes is on his way to Riyadh to try and win his third Royal Rumble in four years, but first, he has promised to deliver a massive receipt to the Samoan Werewolf.

If the intense exchange between these two on SmackDown this week is any indication, their match tonight is going to be extremely physical.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will also be on the line this evening as Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY defend their titles against Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez, and AJ Styles may be about to wrestle one of the final matches of his career.

Shinsuke Nakamura invited his old rival to SmackDown on Friday night so he could look him in the eye and ask if he was really ready to put his career on the line against Gunther. The King of Strong Style then requested that he prove it by facing him in a WrestleMania 34 rematch, and Styles was more than happy to put on a show for the folks in Montreal.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event live results:

Stephanie McMahon is flying solo as the host of the evening. She announced that Joe Tessitore is stuck at an airport in Detroit, Michigan due to severe weather that is impacting much of the country.

The temperature in Montreal was -8 degrees when Saturday Night's Main Event went live on the air, but the show inside the Bell Centre started off hot with Cody Rhodes taking on Jacob Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf didn't even wait for the bell to ring to get this one started. He attacked the American Nightmare as he climbed to the top rope to deliver his trademark 'whoa' to the crowd.

NO WOAH! 🚫



Jacob Fatu is not wasting any time..



Kicking off Saturday Night's Main Event with CHAOS! pic.twitter.com/AvJybRltte — WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2026

Referee Charles Robinson attempted to break up the brawl so he could officially start the match, but he ended up getting taken down. Dozens of security guards rushed the ring to separate both men, but Fatu took most of them down with a springboard moonsault to the outside.

Rhodes and Fatu then continued to fight out into the crowd, even as WWE producers, referees and security personnel attempted to stop them. They made their way up the stadium steps and out onto the concourse, where Cody started hitting anyone in his path with trash cans. Jacob then grabbed one security guard and gave him an uranage through a merchandise table.

Both men then fought all the way back down the stairs, where they were met by WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. After throwing Fatu through an equipment table, The Scottish Warrior stunned Cody by giving him a low blow. He then finished Rhodes off with a power bomb through another equipment table.

DREW McINTYRE JUST TOOK OUT RHODES AND FATU! 🤯



The WWE Champion showing both these men who runs WWE right now. pic.twitter.com/hXvGkpRbCY — WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2026

Winner: No contest. The match never started.

WWE announced that a special Monday Night War edition of WWE2K26 will be available for pre-order at the end of the month.

Cathy Kelley caught up with Drew McIntyre to get an explanation for his actions against Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu. The Scottish Warrior said that was a warning for anyone who plans on coming after his WWE Championship.

Finally, the first match of the evening got underway as Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez.

The Genius of the Sky started off the bout as hot as a firecracker and dropped Perez with a beautiful shotgun drop kick. Morgan halted her momentum by raking her over the top rope and the Judgment Day scored an early nearfall after a Codebreaker, side Russian leg sweep combo.

WWE Championship No. 1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way | WWE

WWE Championship No. 1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way Match: Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams

AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

