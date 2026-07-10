The Latest on The Knicks' Involvement With Danhausen at Saturday Night's Main Event

All of New York loves that Danhausen, and the very nice, very evil superstar is set to be front and center at next weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event special inside Madison Square Garden.

Danhausen received national attention earlier this summer when he publicly uncursed the New York Knicks, who then went on to win 15 of their next 16 postseason games to capture the franchise's first NBA Championship since 1973.

WWE superfan Jalen Brunson was named NBA Finals MVP and the company had reportedly hoped to get him involved during the show on Saturday, July 18, with several of those pitches involving Danhausen, but the insiders behind WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select say that will not be happening.

Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks Parade - New York City, New York, U.S. - June 18, 2026 New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy at New York City Hall during the parade REUTERS/Dylan Martinez | REUTERS

"Those plans were shelved after WWE was informed that Brunson would be undergoing left wrist surgery, which rules out physical involvement," WrestleVotes said during Thursday's show. "It was reported by SNY that Brunson has undergone the surgery. He played through the Knicks' championship run with the injury. Brunson will resume basketball activities later this summer."

WrestleVotes also reported Thursday that WWE has extended invitations to several members of the Knicks, and indications are that multiple players are expected to be in attendance at Saturday Night's Main Event.

One WWE source stated that the company was still hopeful that Jalen Brunson, who gave Danhausen his due credit for helping the Knicks win the title, would be at the show and would be able to make an on-screen appearance.

It's a shame that Brunson will not able to get physically involved, because Danhausen could use some more backup. He's drawn the ire of The Judgment Day recently and has found himself outnumbered. They've attacked Danhausen, trashed his lab and stolen the custom Knicks jersey that was gifted to him by the franchise.

Danhausen is set to compete against JD McDonagh at Saturday Night's Main Event, and Long Island's own Matt Cardona has promised to have his back, but reinforcements may still be needed.

Only one other match has been announced for the show thus far. Paige and Brie Bella will be defending their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley of Fatal Influence. We'll keep you updated on the late additions that will need to be made to the card right here on The Takedown on SI.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event card (announced):

Danhausen vs. JD McDonagh | WWE

Danhausen vs. JD McDonagh

Paige & Brie Bella (c) vs. Lainey Reid & Fallon Henley for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship