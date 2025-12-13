WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Preview: Start Time, Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

John Cena’s retirement match headlines a historic WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The GOAT will enter the ring for the final time as an active competitor, as he is set to go one-on-one with Gunther, who won the Last Time Is Now Tournament to earn the match against Cena.

Gunther, who lost the World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk at SummerSlam back in August, has been on a mission to prove his dominance. He returned to WWE television on the November 17 edition of Raw and defeated Je'Von Evans, Carmelo Hayes, Solo Sikoa, and LA Knight to win the tournament.

Will it be a celebratory sendoff for the record-setting 17-time World Champion? Or is ‘The Ring General’ going to make good on his word by forcing Cena to finally give up?

Meanwhile, Cena’s goal to give back to the future of professional wrestling is also going to be on display.

Saturday Night’s Main Event will feature three WWE main roster vs. NXT exhibition matches, including a huge showdown between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and NXT Champion Oba Femi.

It's a unique scenario to have WWE's top champion and NXT champion going toe to toe, and this could be the most important moment of Femi's career thus far if he can find a way to pick up the upset victory.

An intriguing question entering the match centers around a possible appearance from Drew McIntyre, who still has his sights set on Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Elsewhere, gold is up for grabs when AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defend the World Tag Team Championships against NXT superstar Je’Von Evans and TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater in what could be the show-stealer on the card.

Sol Ruca is another NXT talent who will have an opportunity to shine, with the former NXT Women’s Nortn American Champion facing off against Bayley.

Here is everything we know about tonight's Saturday Night's Main Event. Check back for more updates throughout the day.

John Cena vs. Gunther

John Cena vs. Gunther | WWE

This is one of the most anticipated matches in WWE history. There have been plenty of ups and downs during Cena’s retirement tour, but this match could be the defining moment of the entire thing. It could also be the defining moment of Gunther’s WWE career.

He has accomplished a lot of great things since joining the company in 2018, but defeating Cena in his final match would elevate Gunther into a different stratosphere and give him the unbreakable confidence needed to capture another top championship.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. NXT Champion Oba Femi

Cody Rhodes vs. Oba Femi | WWE

Femi defeated Ricky Saints at NXT Deadline to regain the NXT Championship, and it sets up a must-see spectacle against the face of WWE. It’s a match filled with questions. Can Rhodes hold off one of the top rising talents in WWE? Or could the company do something bold and have Femi score a clean win against Rhodes?

Either way, there is a whole lot of undeniable suspense for this champion vs. champion match, and WWE has a significant decision to make on who earns the victory.

Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater vs. AJ Styles and Dragon Lee (c) for the World Tag Team Championships

AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. Je'Von Evans & Leon Slater | WWE

WWE fans are in for a treat with this one. Styles and Lee, also known as AJ Lee, have been a bright spot for the tag team division in recent months, and this could be their best match yet. There is no doubt that Evans is a future top star in WWE, and Slater has been positioned as one of TNA’s standout attractions. Put all four in the ring together on a show of this magnitude, and you’re going to get magic.

Bayley vs. Sol Ruca

Bayley vs. Sol Ruca | WWE

Ruca has also turned plenty of heads in WWE, both in NXT and in the appearances she’s made on the main roster. Bayley is the perfect opponent for the 26-year-old, and this seems to be a match that could see the NXT star upset the accomplished main roster talent.

Even if Ruca doesn’t walk out of the nation’s capital with the win, her star should be much brighter, and she figures to be a potential main roster breakout star in 2026.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event start time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event location:

Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

How To Watch Saturday Night's Main Event:

Streaming: Peacock

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Match Card (Announced):

John Cena vs. Gunther in Cena’s final WWE match

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. NXT Champion Oba Femi

Je’Von Evans and TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater vs. AJ Styles and Dragon Lee (c) for the World Tag Team Championships

Bayley vs. Sol Ruca

