WWE Hall Of Famer Expected To Attend John Cena’s Final Match

Another big name is expected to be in attendance for John Cena’s WWE retirement match.

The GOAT will enter the ring for the final time as an active competitor when he faces off against Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

It was ‘The Ring General’ who earned the opportunity to be Cena’s final opponent by winning the Last Time Is Now Tournament, where he defeated four other superstars in Je’Von Evans, Carmelo Hayes, Solo Sikoa, and LA Knight in impressive fashion.

Given the magnitude of the occasion, it’s no surprise that many top WWE talents, both past and present, are slated to be in the arena to watch the historic match between Cena and Gunther.

WWE Hall of Famers to attend SNME

One of the names slated to head to the nation’s capital for the show is another WWE legend.

According to PWInsider, Trish Stratus is among several WWE Hall of Famers who will be at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The report doesn’t state who specifically that could be referring to, but there figures to be high interest for WWE greats to show up to honor Cena’s career.

Stratus last competed at the all-women’s WWE Evolution PLE back in July, where she lost to then-WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton.

Cena and Stratus teamed up on Raw back in 2008, as the seven-time WWE Women’s Champion returned to the company for one night only in Toronto for a mixed tag team match against Santino Marella and Beth Phoenix.

Cena’s final match will stream live on Peacock in the United States at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.

John Cena’s Hall Of Fame Career

While Cena has yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, reports suggest that it will happen sooner rather than later.

There is no doubt that Cena belongs in the conversation for the greatest WWE superstar of all time, with his longevity and staying power at the top unrivaled.

Superstars like Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold Steve Austin have had higher highs when it comes to drawing power and mainstream buzz, but Cena’s similar impact on the company is undeniable.

He made his first WWE main roster appearance in June 2002 in a memorable match against Kurt Angle on SmackDown, and despite pursuing ventures in Hollywood, Cena has always found his way back to the top in WWE.

Even if WWE does indeed have plans for future retirement tours for its top superstars, few could ever rival Cena.

