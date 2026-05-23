Rhea Ripley to Defend WWE Women's Championship at Clash in Italy

WWE keeps stacking the card for the company's first ever Premium Live Event in Turin, Italy.

Clash in Italy will take place on Sunday, May 31 and another WrestleMania 42 rematch was made official during Friday night's episode of SmackDown.

WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley kicked off the show from the historic Rupp Arena on the campus of the University of Kentucky, and officially accepted the challenge that was laid down by Jade Cargill one week ago.

CHALLENGE ACCEPTED! @RheaRipley_WWE is ready to defend her title against @Jade_Cargill at WWE Clash in Italy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/vuyE2yj82K — WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2026

Mami weathered The Storm and came out on top at this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals', capturing her fourth career main roster world championship in the process. The rematch with Cargill will mark her first title defense of this reign. She had been tied up with SmackDown newcomers Fatal Influence, prior to Jade and her crew making their return to television a couple weeks back.

The WWE Universe will first get an appetizer tomorrow night as Ripley is set to team with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at Saturday Night's Main Event to face Cargill, Michin and B-Fab in a six-woman tag team match.

The WWE Women's Championship Match is now the third title bout that has been set for Clash in Italy. Gunther defeated Royce Keys last Friday night to officially become the No. 1 Contender for Cody Rhodes' WWE Championship. The Career Killer also had to join the Blue Brand in order to get this title shot, and we'll find out if that move is gonna pay off next weekend.

Roman Reigns will also be putting his newly won World Heavyweight Championship on the line. After coming up short at Backlash, Jacob Fatu secured himself a second shot at The OTC by challenging him to Tribal Combat — moments before he was set to be fired by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce. Reigns had no other choice but to accept.

The other WrestleMania rematch on the Clash in Italy card, assuming that Oba Femi signs the contract that was put together by Paul Heyman, will see Brock Lesnar attempting to avenge his loss to The Ruler last month in Las Vegas.

The Beast shockingly ended his retirement this past Monday night on Raw, and laid out Femi with an F-5 as he was waiting for someone to come out and answer his open challenge.

WWE Clash in Italy card (Announced):

Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther | WWE

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu in Tribal Combat for the World Heavyweight Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi - assuming The Ruler agrees to sign Paul Heyman's contract