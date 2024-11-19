WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis Patiently Waiting for His Chance to Wrestle Again
Nick Aldis is a well-accomplished professional wrestler with an in-ring resume that dates back over 20 years, but he's well aware that there are two completely different worlds when it comes to fans of the business.
The former NWA and TNA World Heavyweight Champion traded in his trunks for a suit when he began working as a backstage producer, and ultimately on screen authority figure, in the fall of 2023.
During a conversation on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Nick Aldis joked that it's been a bit of a humbling experience for some WWE fans to come to the 'shocking' realization that he's also a wrestler.
In fact, it wasn't all that long ago that he was competing with one of his brand's biggest stars for the NWA Heavyweight Championship.
"It is funny because the anniversary just passed a few days ago of me and Cody [Rhodes] doing two out of three falls in Nashville," Aldis told CVV. "Usually the All In match and that match are the ones that tend to get sort of annualized. It came up again and all these comments are just like, What? no way! It’s funny, because it's always going to be that way, right? Because that's just the difference between WWE and the rest of the wrestling world."
The transition from competitor to authority figure has been seamless for Nick Aldis and it was a move that didn't take much thought on his part.
When the role of SmackDown General Manger was offered to him last year, he dove in with the mindset that he'd be the best GM that WWE fans had ever seen and then he'd see what opportunities materialized down the line.
He did not view the move, however, as a good-bye to his in-ring career. At least not 100 percent.
"I see it more as a sort of maybe not a full-time wrestler, but I don't know. Look, it gets asked all the time by everyone except me. I have never once said, hey what about me? Could I wrestle? Because I don't need to. If and when the time comes it'll be what they want, and it will hopefully be the right time. I just told them that if you want to do that, I'm ready."
Aldis is ready for whatever WWE asks of him. Even if it involves getting physical on the fly. That's the situation that unfolded on the episode of SmackDown last year where Randy Orton decided to sign an exclusive contract with the Blue Brand.
The exuberate SmackDown GM raised Orton's hand in celebration after he had put pen to paper, only for The Viper to drop his new boss with an RKO. It was a spot that was not originally planned, and to this day, Nick Aldis does not know who made the call for him to take the bump.
"He was gonna sign the SmackDown contract and stare down Roman [Reigns], and I think that was it. And then it was like, somebody told somebody while I was ringside. So I had to go in and call it. I’ve never gotten to the bottom of who was behind it. I still feel weird giving away the magic. It seems to have been one of these moments that connects. So it's like, there seems to be a heightened level of interest on that particular moment, because it was quite out of the blue, even for me."
Between owing Orton a receipt and his history with Cody Rhodes, WWE certainly has enough material to build to a match involving Nick Aldis should they so choose.
There's also a contingent of hardcore wrestling fans who wouldn't mind the chance to see Aldis and Raw GM Adam Pearce - a fellow former NWA World Heavyweight Champion - square off in the ring one day.
