WWE Raw Star Liv Morgan Wants Major Pop Star To Remix Her Entrance Music
WWE Women's World Champion and WWE Raw star, Liv Morgan, would like to have Sabrina Carpenter remix her entrance music.
Morgan spoke with Billboard about a plethora of topics with one being who she thought could best sing her entrance song. Carpenter was Morgan's number one pick as a favor to Dominik Mysterio.
"You know what? Daddy Dom really likes Sabrina Carpenter, so I think that I would love Sabrina Carpenter to put her own spin on my theme song," Morgan said. "Maybe add some lyrics to it and I would love to do that for Daddy Dom. I think Sabrina would have so much fun stepping foot into WWE and experiencing the WWE universe, especially at WrestleMania, the biggest show of the year.
In the same interview, Morgan confirmed that she hasn't seen Carpenter in concert, but that she's planning on doing so.
"We haven’t," Morgan said of seeing a live Sabrina Carpenter concert. "We’ve been so busy jet-setting across the globe, putting on amazing shows, that we haven’t really had the time yet, but it’s on my radar."
Sabrina Carpenter is currently up for multiple Grammy Awards in 2025 including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist.
Morgan is the current WWE Women's World Champion and also the first-ever WWE Women's Crown Jewel Champion. Morgan defeated Nia Jax at Crown Jewel this year in a champion vs. champion match to earn that title.
This week on WWE Raw, Morgan is scheduled to team with Raquel Rodriguez to face Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill in a tag team match. She has a future title defense against Iyo Sky looming. Sky won a Battle Royal last week on Raw to earn a shot at the championship.
