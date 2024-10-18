WWE SmackDown Preview (10/18/24): Start Time, Match Car, How To Watch & Live Stream
The end of last week's WWE SmackDown didn't go the way Roman Reigns wanted it to after he attempted to save Jimmy Uso but ended up getting beaten down by The Bloodline. What will the "OTC" have to say tonight on SmackDown from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.?
Also on the show, Andrade and Carmelo meet in "game seven" as their series is at 3 wins apiece, and we will see the debut of the former TNA Tag Team Champions, The Motor City Machine Guns.
Here's your preview for the night ahead on WWE SmackDown.
Match Card (Announced)
Game 7 to determine who faces U.S. Champion LA Knight: Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes
Roman Reigns to appear
Randy Orton to appear
The Kevin Owens situation lingers on
The debut of The Motor City Machine Guns
Los Garza vs. TBD
Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes Game 7
It appeared this feud would be unsettled after Hayes came up short against Knight on last week's SmackDown. However, Andrade had other things in mind by coming up to Hayes with some choice words.
Then in a backstage segment, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis informed a frustrated Hayes that it would be Game 7 on tonight's show with a big opportunity at stake.
What will Roman Reigns have to say?
Reigns came into last week's show on a high after him and Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes took care of Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at WWE Bad Blood. However, when he got attacked by The Bloodline to end the show, Uso told Reigns he is going to need more help in at least the form of Intercontinental Champion and former Bloodline member Jey Uso.
Reigns had been reluctant when Jimmy pitched the idea at the beginning of the show, but seemed to come to the realization he might just have to look for more backup.
Randy Orton is coming for Kevin Owens
Owens sneak attacked Orton on last week's show for coming to the defense of Rhodes the previous week. Wednesday on the WWE European Tour, Orton let Owens know that he's coming for him tonight.
Owens has vowed to be on the show by hell or high water so expect fireworks between the two former best friends now rivals.
The Motor City Machine To Make WWE Debut
The former TNA Tag Team Champions Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin will make their WWE debut after a series of promo videos aired to promote their appearance.
What can we expect from Sabin and Shelley? One have to assume they are heading towards a showdown with the Tag Team Champions, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa.