New Tag Team to Debut On WWE Smackdown Next Week (10/18 Episode)
SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis says a new tag team is coming to Friday Night SmackDown, and they'll be making their debut next week in Columbia, South Carolina.
Aldis dropped the news in a backstage segment that featured the Street Profits and DIY in a shouting match with one another over which team cost the other the WWE Tag Team Championships in last week's ladder match.
Unfortunately its to the back of the line for both of those teams as Aldis is ready to inject new blood into the Blue Brand's Tag Team Division.
So who's the team? It's exactly who you think it is.
Vignettes featuring flashes of muscle cars and the city of Detroit have been airing for the last few weeks, indicating that the Motor City Machine Guns are on their way to SmackDown.
Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin reportedly signed with WWE last month and it was initially believed they'd be debuting in NXT. Now it's pretty obvious that one of the most decorated tag teams on the independent scene are main roster bound.
MCMG will be facing Los Garza in their WWE debut. That match was made after Santos Escobar approached Nick Aldis on Friday, seeking more opportunities to bring gold to Legado Del Fantasma. Aldis claimed a victory for Angel and Berto against their mystery opponents would certainly put them in line for a WWE Tag Team Title match.
