WWE SmackDown Preview (10/25/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
WWE SmackDown returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn tonight with two major matches on the docket, both with title implications.
The Motor City Machine Guns are looking to earn their first shot at tag team gold in WWE when they take on old friend Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. Plus, will it be Andrade or Carmelo Hayes who walks away from 'Game 7' with a victory and a potential shot at LA Knight's United States Title?
We are also just 8 days away from crowning the first ever Crown Jewel Champion and GUNTHER has accepted Cody Rhodes invitation for face-to-face confrontation. Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and the Bloodline are all expected to be on the show as well!
Here is your SmackDown preview:
Match Card (Announced)
WWE Tag Team Title No. 1 Contender's Tournament Match: Motor City Machine Guns vs. #DIY
Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes Pt. VII with LA Knight as the special guest referee; Series tied 3-3
GUNTHER accepts Cody Rhodes invitation to SmackDown
The Motor City Machine Guns take on #DIY for a shot at the Bloodline
#DIY continues to scratch and claw to get themselves another shot at earning back the WWE Tag Team Championships that they were denied of ahead of SummerSlam, but they have a tough challenge ahead of them tonight on SmackDown. The Motor City Machine Guns are looking to make a huge impact in just their second ever match in WWE. Who will walk away as the new challengers for the Bloodline?
LA Knight has been tasked with overseeing a clear winner between Carmelo Hayes and Andrade
There's nothing better in sports than 'Game 7'. It's win or go home tonight for Andrade and Carmelo Hayes. Their individual quests of earning another shot at LA Knight's United States Championship have brought them right back to one another for one last showdown in this budding rivalry. And the Megastar himself will serve as the special guest referee to ensure that there is a clear cut winner. YEAH!
The WWE Champion and World Heavyweight Champion go face-to-face one week out from their showdown at Crown Jewel.
Cody Rhodes was out in Las Vegas this week to promote ticket sales for WrestleMania 41, but the American Nightmare has a long journey ahead of him if he plans to walk into the main event at Allegiant Stadium with the WWE Championship still around his waist. The next stop on his tour is the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn tonight where he will meet face-to-face with World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER ahead of their clash at Crown Jewel.
How To Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight
Time: 8pm EST (7pm CST)
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
