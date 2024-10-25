Wrestling On FanNation

WWE WrestleMania 41 Ticket Prices Spark Outrage Among Fans

WWE.com

Are you ready for WrestleMania 41? Many wrestling fans are, but their checking accounts aren't.

WrestleMania 41 takes place next year on April 19 and 20 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Pre-sale tickets for the event went on-sale earlier this week and the public on-sale is Friday. However, fans around the world that have attempted to secure tickets to the event through the pre-sale have been stunned at the prices.

As of publication, a single ticket in the second to last row of Allegiant Stadium on Ticketmaster is over $1,000 -- not including any fees that the ticket site adds to purchases. Fans took to social media to complain about the obscene cost to attend the biggest WWE show of the year.

The dynamic ticket pricing model certainly has impacted pricing for WrestleMania and right now the model is using fan anticipation to its advantage. During WrestleMania season last year, WWE touted a record streak of television sellouts. They also sold out WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field for two nights in a row. This year, the company has highlighted record gates for many television events and PLE's around the world.

Throughout the years, WrestleMania has transitioned from being a huge pro wrestling show, to being a week long WWE fan convention, festival, corporate retreat for WWE partners and indie wrestling mecca. The company also runs a NXT event the same weekend.

Last year at WrestleMania, The Rock was heavily involved in both main events. He wrestled alongside Roman Reigns in a tag team match against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on night one. On night two, he got involved in the Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes Undisputed WWE World Championship match.

There are conflicting reports regarding whether or not The Rock will be at WrestleMania 41 in some capacity. However, The Rock himself said not to believe everything you read.

Matches for WrestleMania 41 have not been announced at this time.

Published
Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for nine years. He's a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on

