Cody Rhodes Reveals The Current State Of His Relationship With The Rock Since WrestleMania 40
Cody Rhodes and The Rock are still not on great terms with one another in WWE.
During an interview on Flagrant, Rhodes talked about his relationship with The Rock and why things got to a bad place between both stars.
"When a situation like that (The Rock returning) happens it's very real," Rhodes said. "Hey, the fans have made a choice and it's very real. I think there is just a lingering tension, perhaps? I universally love him. I grew up a Rock fan. We have yet to debrief on WrestleMania and what happened. Because I bet you his story is a little bit different. I think maybe some bad advice came and he didn't get good knowledge on 'ok, here's the layout, here's who's sitting at that table. But, I'd love that if could ever have this little debrief."
The Rock famously returned to WWE after the Royal Rumble that Cody had won, which gave him a championship match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Cody gave that shot to The Rock on an episode of Smackdown, but because of strong backlash by fans, plans for WrestleMania changed.
The Rock was still heavily involved in the event and appeared on both night one and night two. Night one, he teamed with Roman Reigns and beat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. On night two, he attempted to help Roman Reigns defeat Cody to retain the championship, but was unsuccessful.
The Rock made a surprise appearance at WWE Bad Blood earlier this month. Right now, there are conflicting reports as to whether or not he'll be available for WrestleMania 41 on April 19 and April 20 next year in Las Vegas.
