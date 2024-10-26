WWE SmackDown SPOILERS (11/1): Crown Jewel Go-Home Show Match Results
Next week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown was filmed last night (10/25) in at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
The go-home show to Saturday's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event will feature a face-off between Liv Morgan and Nia Jax before they battle over the Women's Crown Jewel Championship. Four of the women who will be fighting for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on Saturday will also square off in a Fatal 4-Way match.
The main event will be Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton taking on GUNTHER & Ludwig Kaiser, while Bayley, Naomi and the Street Profits are all in action as well.
The following SPOILERS were provided by PWInsider and are limited in scope.
WWE SmackDown (11/1) Results:
- Street Profits defeat Pretty Deadly
- IYO SKY beats Bianca Belair, Lash Legend and Piper Niven ahead of the Women's Tag Team Title Match at Crown Jewel.
- The face-off between WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax and Women's World Champion Liv Morgan leads to a match featuring Morgan and Tiffany Stratton.
- Liv Morgan defeats Tiffany Stratton; Nia Jax attacks Liv after the match.
- Naomi & Bayley beat Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell
- Roman Reigns acknowledges Jey and Jimmy Uso as equals to himself as the original Bloodline officially reunites. A future match against Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline is teased.
- Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton beat GUNTHER & Ludwig Kaiser
