WWE SmackDown Preview (11/22/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
We are eight days away from the WWE Survivor Series. The second-to-last SmackDown goes down tonight from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT.
Scheduled for the show is a face-to-face between WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. The rivalry picked back up between the two after Bad Blood when Owens attacked Rhodes in the parking lot. They had been pretty much kept apart until Owens started feuding Randy Orton, including their non-finish at Crown Jewel.
However, things picked back up on the November 8 episode of SmackDown when Owens and Orton were scuffling when the former gave the latter a piledriver. Rhodes rushed down to the ring and helped and rode in the ambulance with Orton.
On last week's SmackDown, Rhodes wanted Owens, but GM Nick Aldis wasn't having it and said it wasn't happening.
After the segment, Owens shot a video and declared he has just been doing his job and doing what he's asked to do. He said Aldis called him and said the face-to-face will occur and will show up because he loves Utah and will be doing what everyone wants him to do.
Also on the show will be a three-way match in the Women's U.S. title tournament when Bianca Belair faces Blair Davenport and Chelsea Green. The winner will join Bayley in the semifinals with the finals occuring at Saturday Night's Main Event on Dec. 14.
Nothing else has been formally announced. But would think we would at least hear from the New and Original Bloodline.
MORE: Netflix Releases WWE Raw Hype Video Featuring The Rock, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes & More
The OG Bloodline still needs a fifth member and Roman Reigns is reeling from last week when he got beaten down by The New Bloodline and subsequently calling Paul Heyman, whose phone was no longer in service.
Here is what's currently set for this week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown.
Match Card (Announced):
Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens face-to-face
WWE Women's United States Title Tournament Match: Bianca Belair vs. Blair Davenport vs. Chelsea Green
How To Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7p.m. CST)
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV