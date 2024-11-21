Netflix Releases WWE Raw Hype Video Featuring The Rock, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes & More
Starting in January 2024, WWE Raw will be moving to streaming giant Netflix.
There's lots of hype around the move, with the shows debut expected to be packed with WWE's biggest superstars, special and surprise guests (including Travis Scott), and unexpected twists.
As January draws nearer, Netflix and WWE have started cranking up the hype. And today, Netflix dropped a new video titled "NETFLIX GETS RAW." The video features various WWE stars in action, including The Rock, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley and more.
The description on the YouTube video reads:
LIVE Drama, LIVE Heroes, LIVE Action. WWE will be LIVE on Netflix starting January 2025. ARE. YOU. READY?!
On Monday, WWE released its first Raw on Netflix video in line with an announcement that tickets to the event, which will be held on January 6th at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, would go on sale Friday.
MORE: WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere Details Released - Date, Location & Ticket Sale Information
WWE will continue to stream premier live events and host its library of content on Peacock. International fans will, however, be able to stream these events on Netflix beginning in January.
To date, no matches have been announced for the debut show.
