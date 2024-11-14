WWE Survivor Series 2024: Date, Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & More
The 38th annual WWE Survivor Series takes place on Saturday, Nov. 30 from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
The main event is a battle of Bloodlines as the orginal faction of Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Jey and Jimmy Uso and a partner to be determined battle the new version of the faction of Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa and a partner to be determined.
The Original Bloodline had appeared they were on the same page at WWE Crown Jewel as the four were in separate corners with Sikoa in the middle ready to get his comeuppance. Reigns went for the spear and Zayn went for the Helluva Kick simultaneously. But, Sikoa moved out of the way and Zayn nailed Reigns.
On the Nov. 4 edition of WWE Raw, Jey Uso invited Zayn to the Nov. 8 edition of SmackDown to talk with Reigns. When SmackDown began, Reigns and Jimmy Uso came to the ring. Jey followed shortly thereafter and invited Zayn down to the ring. Zayn obliged and told Reigns he'd come back into the fold but with a caveat of having to apologize to Jey. Reigns declined and told Jey that he wanted nothing to do with Zayn.
At the end of the show, the New Bloodline came out for an Acknowledgement Ceremony of Sikoa as the Undisputed Tribal Chief. Immediately, Reigns came out and challenged Sikoa to a one-on-one match and the winner would become the one and only Tribal Chief. Sikoa rebuffed the overture and challenged Reigns to a War Games match IF he could find enough people as he told Reigns that he had five with Zayn as his final pick.
Reigns got attacked by the New Bloodline. The Usos came down to try and make the save but to no avail. Zayn came to the entrance and watched on. Sikoa invited Zayn into the ring to put the nail in the coffin of Reigns. Zayn had other things in mind, though, as he blasted Sikoa with a Helluva Kick. The Usos raised their finger in the air while Reigns and Zayn went face-to-face. Zayn raised his finger, and Reigns did the same, and all four met in the middle of the ring with the four fingers in the air.
Also on the show, Gunther put the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Damian Priest. The former beat the latter at SummerSlam to win the belt. Priest got the chance to reclaim his belt after winning a No. 1 contenders match on the Nov. 4 episode of WWE Raw.
Here is everything you need to know about WWE Survivor Series 2024.
WWE Survivor Series 2024 Start Time
Date: Saturday, Nov. 30 Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT
WWE Survivor Series begins at a special time of 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.
How to Watch WWE Survivor Series 2024
North America: Peacock, Traditional PPV via your local cable and satellite providers Everywhere but North America: WWE Network
Where is Survivor Series 2024?
WWE Survivor Series 2024 takes place from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Britsh Columbia, Canada.