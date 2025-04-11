WWE SmackDown Preview (4/11/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
The road to Las Vegas, Nevada has one final stop for Friday Night SmackDown as the Blue Brand invades the Climate Pledge Arena tonight in Seattle, Washington
Just nine days out from his clash with John Cena at WrestleMania 41, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes returns to SmackDown. There is little doubt as to what the American Nightmare will want to talk about as he gets set to defend the very future of WWE against the 16-time World Champion.
While Rhodes is prepared to send his hero into early retirement, his great mentor now finds himself without a match at WrestleMania. Randy Orton was scheduled to face Kevin Owens, until the former Universal Champion announced that he needed neck surgery last week.
A clearly frustrated Orton found his catharsis in the form of an RKO on SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. An action that Aldis has promised will be addressed in the very near future.
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez need opponents to face at WrestleMania, and they will be determined tonight at the end of a six team gauntlet match. Rey Fenix will also be in action, while Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest will be in the same ring at the same time ahead of their showdown in Vegas.
Here is everything we know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Seattle:
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match
We know Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez will be defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 41, we just don't know who their opponents will be. Six teams will vie for the opportunity tonight in a gauntlet match - Kayden Carter & Katana Chance, Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark, B-Fab & Mia Yim, Natalya & Maxxine Dupri, Secret Hervice and Bayley & Lyra Valkyria.
Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre come face-to-face
SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis made it official Thursday with a post on social media, Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre will face each other at WrestleMania 41. Before they fight in Las Vegas they'll come face-to-face tonight in Seattle. It'll be the first time they've met since Priest slammed McIntyre on top of a car windshield and damaged his eye with a piece of glass.
Rey Fenix vs. Berto
Rey Fenix had an impressive in-ring debut last week on SmackDown when he defeated NXT Tag Team Champion Nathan Frazer. He certainly caught the eye of Santos Escobar, but Berto wasn't as excited to see the former AEW star debut in WWE. He'll look to prove that Fenix is nothing more than a 'flash in the pan' when they go one-on-one tonight.
How to Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
WWE SmackDown Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
WWE SmackDown Location:
Location: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington