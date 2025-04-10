Nick Aldis Announces New WrestleMania 41 Match While Promising To Address Randy Orton
It is now official. Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest will go one-on-one at WrestleMania 41 next weekend in Las Vegas.
There was some mild concern online this week regarding the status of The Scottish Warrior after he was slammed onto a car windshield by Priest a couple of weeks back. McIntyre has been sporting a patch after claiming to have gotten glass in his eye, but he is now good to go for the 'Showcase of the Immortals.'
SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis made that announcement Thursday afternoon in a video posted to social media.
Don't think for one second that Nick Aldis has forgotten about the RKO he received from Randy Orton last week on SmackDown.
Aldis is promising that The Viper's actions will be addressed, but that a video on the WrestleMania 41 X account was not the manner in which that would be done.
Randy Orton suddenly finds himself without a match in Las Vegas. Kevin Owens has been ruled medically unable to compete due to a neck injury that will require surgery. Will Aldis find him a new opponent? Could it be Aldis himself? Hopefully we find out more information Friday night on SmackDown.
Current Card for WrestleMania 41:
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship
Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship
Gunther (c) vs. 'Main Event' Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship
IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship
LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship
Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship
Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. TBD for the Women's Tag Team Championships
Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre
AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul
Jade Cargill vs. Naomi
Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano (Definitely not Chad Gable)
