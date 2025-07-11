WWE SmackDown Preview (7/11/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
WWE makes its final stop ahead of the company's massive two day takeover of Atlanta as Friday Night SmackDown goes live tonight from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Passions are high with Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution coming up this weekend and you can bet the house that Drew McIntyre will be keeping his eyes peeled for Randy Orton.
The Scottish Warrior made his return from injury last week, only to be met with the three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment. Will McIntyre be able to wait until Saturday night to even the score with The Viper?
United States Champion Solo Sikoa has proven to be more dangerous than ever with his new Family Tree backing him up. Even the once unstoppable Jacob Fatu was unable to overcome the brute force of JC Mateo, Tala Tonga and Tonga Loa and ended up going through the commentary desk this past Friday night.
Big Jim Uso has firmly drawn his line in the sand, refusing numerous overtures to come back to the family and align himself behind Sikoa. That decision has put a major target on his back, but it's also earned him a shot at the United States Championship. The question is whether or not The Family Tree will allow Jimmy to make it to Saturday Night's Main Event.
Complete and total chaos erupted this past Tuesday night on NXT as several members of the WWE Women's Division tried to build some momentum heading into the Evolution Battle Royal. WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss all have huge matches this Sunday and are expected to be at the Bridgestone Arena later this evening.
The WWE Tag Team Championships will be on the line tonight as The Street Profits once again defend their titles against the always dangerous Wyatt Sicks. Thanks to his buddy Damian Priest, Ron Killings will get his shot at revenge against Aleister Black and Grammy nominated artist Jelly Roll makes his return to WWE in the Music City.
Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Nashville. Check back for updates as more matches are added to the card throughout the day.
WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. The Wyatt Sicks
The re-emergence of the Wyatt Sicks has had then entire SmackDown Tag Team Division on edge for weeks. Following the group's victory in an 8-Man Tag Team Match this past Friday night, Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis have now been granted another opportunity to capture the WWE Tag Team Titles when they face the Street Profits tonight in Nashville.
Ron Killings vs. Aleister Black
R-Truth's aggressive pursuit of John Cena has put him directly in the crosshairs of Aleister Black. On multiple occasions Killings has blatantly, albeit unintentionally, obstructed Black from being able to conduct his business while seeking out the attention of the WWE Champion. His actions landed him on the wrong side of a Black Mass two weeks ago and tonight he'll face Aleister Black one-on-one.
Where to watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
WWE SmackDown Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
WWE SmackDown Location:
Location: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee
WWE Smackdown Card (Announced):
Street Profits (c) vs. The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Championships
Ron Killings vs. Aleister Black
Jelly Roll comes to SmackDown
