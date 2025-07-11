Saraya Leaves Door Open For A Paige Return At WWE Evolution
This weekend's WWE Evolution Premium Live Event is set to feature some of the greatest women's performers to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots.
Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Nikki Bella and many others are set for action, but has the door been opened for another legendary woman to return?
Former WWE & AEW Women's Champion Saraya, formerly known as Paige, was a guest this week on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and discussed the possibility of making a surprise appearance at Evolution.
“It’s like a bittersweet thing, because the first one, I couldn’t be on it because of my neck [injury]. So if I had the opportunity to be on this all-female pay-per-view, of course, yeah, I would think about it.”
It's important to note that the 32-year-old did not say whether WWE had reached out about this weekend's event, just that it would be something she'd have to consider should the phone ring.
Saraya and AEW mutually agreed to part ways back in March, and she has stated on numerous occasions that she was looking forward to taking the rest of this year off from wrestling in order to explore other opportunities. Perhaps the allure of resurrecting her old persona would be too great a temptation to pass up.
“I miss Paige so much," Saraya said. "I loved being her. She was a f---ing badass, and that felt more like an elevated version of myself, rather than doing what I was doing in AEW. But again, that was my decision to be [a chicken s--- heel]. But then I was like, Damn I wish I leaned more into my original character, but it is what it is. You live, you learn.” h/t Fightful
WWE Evolution goes live this Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT) from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
