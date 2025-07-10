Big Update On Shayna Baszler's WWE Status After Recent NXT Role Return
Where do things stand with Shayna Baszler and WWE?
Baszler was released by WWE back in May after an eight-year tenure with the company, and there was a recent report that suggested that she may already be back.
According to Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net, Baszler was one of the producers for this week’s Kelani Jordan vs. Lainey Reid match on NXT on The CW. However, it was unclear if Baszler had been re-signed for the new role.
A new update has more details on Baszler’s WWE status.
On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer clarified that Baszler has not yet been brought back as a full-time producer or agent with the company, and that her recent NXT work may have more to do with her 90-day non-compete clause still being in effect.
“I think the date is August 2 when her 90 days is up, so she can’t wrestle anywhere until August 2,” Meltzer said. “It came out that she was one of the agents for, I believe, the Kelani Jordan match, and the story was made out to be bigger than it was.”
He also revealed that this wasn’t the first match that Baszler has produced in WWE.
“She has been at NXT tapings,” Meltzer said. “She has agented other matches, but this is the first one to come out. It’s not like she’s taken a job as an agent. She is doing it since she’s around and they’ve asked her.”
Baszler is a two-time NXT Women’s Champion, and she captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships three times on the main roster, including two with Nia Jax and one with Ronda Rousey.
It’s a busy weekend for some of the women on the current NXT roster, with Great American Bash on Saturday, and Evolution 2 on Sunday.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
How To Watch WWE Evolution 2025: Date, Start Time, Card, Location & Live Stream
New Report Indicates Shayna Baszler Has Returned To WWE In New Role
WWE Sparks Fan Meltdown With AJ Lee Post Ahead of Evolution 2
TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva Explains Gail Kim's Termination