Major Update On WWE’s Plans For Roman Reigns’ Return
How will WWE present Roman Reigns when he makes his highly-anticipated return?
Reigns has not appeared on WWE television since the Raw after WrestleMania 41 on April 21, where he and CM Punk tried to earn some revenge on Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman.
However, Bron Breakker made the save for Rollins, and the faction has since added Bronson Reed to gain even more power in WWE.
But it appears that Reigns is set to return sooner rather than later, and a new report has details on what that could look like for the former Undisputed WWE Champion.
According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning to use the moniker “OTC1” or “Tribal Chief One” for Reigns’ presentation once he’s back on television. It’s also noted that Reigns is still currently scheduled to be at the first-ever two-night SummerSlam next month at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Reigns began using ‘The OTC’ and ‘Original Tribal Chief’ monikers after he returned to WWE at last year’s SummerSlam to kick off his feud with Solo Sikoa and the rogue version of The Bloodline.
The only announced match for the SummerSlam card thus far is John Cena defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against 2025 King of the Ring winner Cody Rhodes in a WrestleMania 41 rematch.
As for Rollins, he will go one-on-one with LA Knight this weekend at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta.
The show will also feature Goldberg's retirement match against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, Solo defending the United States Championship against Jimmy Uso, and Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton.
