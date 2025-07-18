WWE SmackDown Preview (7/18/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
The push to WWE SummerSlam is on as Friday Night SmackDown stops off at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.
WWE Champion John Cena will be making an appearance in the Alamo City for the final time in his career as he meets Cody Rhodes face-to-face in the center of the ring.
The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion and the reigning King of the Ring will battle one more time when they face off in two weeks at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. They'll make everything official by putting pen to paper on their SummerSlam contract later tonight.
WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton is flying high following her victory over WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus this past Sunday at Evolution, but Jade Cargill is also riding a massive wave of momentum.
The reigning Queen of the Ring finally put her rivalry with Naomi to bed when she emerged victorious from their hard-hitting No Holds Barred contest. And with Naomi utilizing her Money in the Bank contract to become the new Women's World Champion, there is nothing left to stand in the way of the Storm's arrival at SummerSlam.
With just two weeks to go before their clash over the WWE Women's Championship, both Tiffany and Jade are expected to be in the house tonight in San Antonio.
Randy Orton has found himself thrust into the mainstream spotlight after coming to the aid of multi-time Grammy Award nominee Jelly Roll last week.
Following their clash at Saturday Night's Main Event, The Viper and the singer songwriter ended up laying the smackdown on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul on Jimmy Kimmel Live this past Wednesday night. With the hype starting to build for their tag team match at SummerSlam, what could possibly happen tonight as this conflict returns to the squared circle?
No matches have been announced for the show as of this writing, but Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and LA Knight are all expected to be on SmackDown in some capacity this evening. Plus, we'll find out what's next for the tag team division now that the Wyatt Sicks hold the coveted WWE Tag Team Championships.
Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown in San Antonio. Check back for updates to the card as more announcements are made throughout the day.
Where to watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
WWE SmackDown Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
WWE SmackDown Location:
Location: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas
WWE Smackdown Card (Announced):
WWE Champion John Cena & Cody Rhodes sign their contract for SummerSlam
