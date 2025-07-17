Doubt Still Being Cast On Legitimacy Of Seth Rollins' Knee Injury
Is it a work or a shoot?
The latest report from the Wrestling Observer on the knee injury that Seth Rollins appeared to have suffered at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, suggests that it could be a bit of both. And the real question may be about the severity of his condition.
Multiple sources have now told Bryan Alvarez that Rollins did have a minor knee injury heading into his match with LA Knight, but it was nothing that would force him to miss a significant amount of time.
The angle that played out Saturday night in Atlanta, according to Alvarez, was done to convince fans that The Visionary would be out of action for the foreseeable future. Both talent and production staff members were apparently led to believe that he was seriously hurt.
Why would WWE do this? The running belief is that the creative team wanted to shock fans with a surprise 'early' return for Rollins, most likely involving a Money in the Bank cash-in attempt.
The Observer's Dave Meltzer was able to corroborate Alvarez's report, which does line up with what Post Wrestling’s John Pollock was apparently told two days before Saturday Night's Main Event took place.
If the injury is in fact a charade, Rollins himself is playing it extremely close to the vest. Seth was backstage at WWE Evolution this past Sunday to support his wife Becky Lynch. He was wearing a knee brace and was seen walking around on crutches. Rollins also gave a not so positive update on his knee when filled in as a guest host on the Rich Eisen Show Wednesday.
"I am not a doctor, I only know my body," Rollins said. "What I feel is that this is going to be me out for an extended period of time.”
Rollins was in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday to get an MRI, but said the swelling was too severe to get a firm diagnosis. He's hoping to get another look in a couple of weeks in Los Angeles.
MORE: WWE Superstar AJ Styles Expected To Be At TNA Slammiversary (Exclusive)
“I’ve always got WrestleMania in the back of my mind. Can I make it back for WrestleMania season? I feel good about that. Beyond a firm timeline, I just won’t know until we receive a clearer answer from the MRI."
If the cat is out of the bag on surprise, would WWE push forward with their plans or pivot to something else? Or, is Rollins legitimately looking at months on the shelf? Not to sound too cliché by saying time will tell on this one, but... time will most certainly tell on this one.
