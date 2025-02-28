WWE SmackDown Preview (2/28/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Friday Night SmackDown goes live tonight at 8 p.m. from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, just a day away from Elimination Chamber.
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is running out of time to decide if he's going to take The Rock up on his offer to abandon his principles and agree to become the champion of the Final Boss. He has until Saturday night to make up his mind on whether he'll sell his soul. At the same time, The American Nightmare needs to turn his attention toward WrestleMania 41.
The No.1 Contender for the WWE Championship will be determined Saturday Night when John Cena, CM Punk, Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre clash inside the Elimination Chamber. We heard from the Raw participants on Monday. What will McIntyre and Priest have to say tonight on SmackDown?
In the meantime, Trish Stratus is be back in Toronto tonight!
The WWE Hall of Famer is celebrating her 25-year anniversary in WWE next month, and she'll kickstart the party tomorrow night when she teams with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton to take on Nia Jax and Chelsea Green. First things first, Trish appears to have a Stratusfying appetizer for her hometown fans on SmackDown.
From one of Canada's greatest exports to another, WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green will be in action tonight. Who she'll be facing is anyone's guess. And the Men's United States Championship will be on the line when Shinsuke Nakamura defends the gold against L-A-KNIGHT... YEAH!
Here is everything we know about tonight's episode of SmackDown in Toronto:
LA Knight has his sights set on winning back his United States Championship
LA Knight has been a man on a mission ever since he was screwed out of his United States Championship back at Survivor Series: WarGames. Shinsuke Nakamura has been playing mind games from the shadows ever since. Striking only when he deems it to be the most opportune moment. There's no hiding tonight. It's the Champ vs. the Megastar with the title on the line!
Chelsea Green returns to Canada as the Women's United States Champion
It's a classic case of be careful what you wish for, because you just might get it. WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green was flabbergasted when she found out that she would not be competing in Toronto during Elimination Chamber weekend. Agreeing that it was an oversight, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis happily booked Chelsea against an opponent of his choosing tonight. Only, she has no idea who she'll be facing.
How to Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
WWE SmackDown Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7p.m. CST)
WWE SmackDown Location:
Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada