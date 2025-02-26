WWE Elimination Chamber Predictions: Will Cody Rhodes Sell His Soul To The Rock?
The final major stop along the 'Road to WrestleMania' is this coming Saturday night. The Elimination Chamber will be live in Toronto, Canada and some major questions need to be answered by the time the night is through.
Will Cody Rhodes sell his soul to The Rock? Is it a foregone conclusion that John Cena wins the Men's Elimination Chamber Match? Did WWE telegraph Bianca Belair's Elimination Chamber win by having her and Naomi lose the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships this past Monday on Raw?
MORE: WWE Elimination Chamber Preview: Date, Start Time, Match Card, How To watch & Stream
Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Ryan Droste are offering up their predictions for this weekend's big PLE. Get their complete analysis by checking out The Takedown on SI Elimination Chamber video above. Don't forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel for all of our exclusive interviews, weekly talk shows and more!
Women's Elimination Chamber Match
The field may be stacked, but Bianca Belair should be considered the overwhelming favorite to walk away as the first ever two-time winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Belair vs. Rhea Ripley is a marquee match-up that many fans have been clamoring to see for some time. Their last one-on-one match came five years ago, and they are both vastly different Superstars today
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez winning the Women's Tag Team Championships this past Monday on Raw simultaneously sets up Judgment Day's own separate path to WrestleMania 41, while freeing up Belair to challenge for the Women's World Championship. While her part in the Jade Cargill attack angle is not yet wrapped up, the opportunity to finally book Belair vs. Ripley will be too good to pass up for the WWE creative team.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Bianca Belair
Ryan Droste: Bianca Belair
Zack Heydorn: Bianca Belair
Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens in an Unsanctioned Match
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens is one of the more unique rivalries in wrestling history. After fighting both against and alongside one another for over two decades, fans still get excited when WWE decides that it's time for the next chapter in their story. This chapter, however, feels different. Almost as though it could be the last one in their epic tale.
Kevin Owens attempted to end Sami's career when he gave him a package piledriver a few weeks back on Raw. Zayn still has not fully recovered from his injuries, but he's promised to unleash Hell upon his old friend in Saturday's unsanctioned fight. This one could go either way and the guys are split on their decisions.
They all agree on one thing though. Keep an eye out for a returning Randy Orton.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Sami Zayn
Ryan Droste: Kevin Owens
Zack Heydorn: Sami Zayn
Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae
There's unfortunately not much analysis to bring to the table here. There is simply no way that Tiffany Stratton is going to take a loss in a tag team match ahead of her showdown with Charlotte Flair in Las Vegas, and there is no way that Trish Stratus is losing in her hometown during her 25 years in WWE celebration. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae lost this fight before it ever even began.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus
Ryan Droste: Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus
Zack Heydorn: Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus
Men's Elimination Chamber Match
Could WWE be setting us up for another major swerve? John Cena challenging Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 has reportedly been the plan for a while now. Cena going after his record-breaking 17th World Title at his final WrestleMania is a fitting Hollywood ending to a Hall of Fame career. People are so convinced it's happening that everyone was floored when Cena didn't win the Royal Rumble. Clearly though, he's winning the Elimination Chamber. Right?
Fool us once, shame on WWE. Fool us twice, shame on Rick and Zack. They are sticking with Cena emerging victorious on Saturday. Ryan on the other hand, just can't get what Triple H said at the Royal Rumble Press Conference out of his head.
WWE's Chief Content Officer claimed that no one knows what the company has in store for WrestleMania this year. Droste is taking Punk to win the match. Perhaps after Drew McIntyre stuns the world by taking out Cena and setting up his own dream WrestleMania match.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: John Cena
Ryan Droste: CM Punk
Zack Heydorn: John Cena
Will Cody Rhodes sell his soul to The Rock?
The Rock has offered to give Cody Rhodes and his family everything they've ever dreamed of in life. All it will cost the WWE Champion is his soul. The Final Boss wants Cody to be his champion moving forward, but what exactly does that mean?
Many fans are equating this to The Rock's days of aligning with the Authority and becoming the Corporate WWE Champion. But the dynamic within the company has changed. As Ryan Droste points out, Cody already is the Corporate Champion in WWE.
The Rock may be on the TKO board, but the Final Boss as a character clearly has his own agenda which involves improving his own legacy by shaping WWE in his image. He now wants Cody Rhodes to be the point man for that project. His own starting QB.
Some fans may be ready for an American Nightmare heel turn, but it's not happening. He literally is WWE's Corporate Champion and is too valuable in that role to be moved out of it right now. What happens after Rhodes turns The Rock down, is anyone's guess.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: No, he doesn't
Ryan Droste: No, he doesn't
Zack Heydorn: No, he doesn't
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Ricky Saints Cuts Emotional Promo After Successful NXT Debut In Cincinnati
Three Major Matches Announced For NXT Roadblock
Bianca Belair Reveals Her Thoughts On A Potential Heel Turn
Will WWE Seize The Momentum After Women's Tag Title Match Stole The Show On Raw?