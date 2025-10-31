WWE SmackDown Preview (10/31/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
A storm has arrived in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The final WWE SmackDown before Saturday Night's Main Event goes live tonight at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) from a jampacked Delta Center and Jade Cargill will be in the building to address her actions from last week.
In her first appearance in nearly a month, Cargill viciously assaulted Tiffany Stratton mere moments after she helped the WWE Women's Champion fend off an attack from Giulia and Kiana James. Her motivations could not be more clear. Jade is willing to do whatever it takes to become a World Champion in WWE and it very well may happen this Saturday night.
Could Saturday night finally be the night that Drew McIntyre gets the WWE Championship back around his waist? The Scottish Warrior was gifted another shot at winning Cody Rhodes' title following the mysterious attack on Jacob Fatu earlier this month, and he may never get a better opportunity to end his four-year long drought than he has at Saturday Night's Main Event.
The American Nightmare has been stuck in a weeks-long funk and hasn't won a match since he defeated McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza. Frustration has boiled over for Cody Rhodes on multiple episodes of SmackDown leading up to this weekend, and tonight's show may be no different as both champion and his challenger are scheduled to be in attendance.
Men's United States Champion Ilja Dragunov is coming off a successful first title defense last week, when he defeated Aleister Black. The Mad Dragon did get an assist from the returning Damian Priest, who still has unfinished business with both Black and his wife Zelina Vega.
How will Black and Vega respond? What will satisfy Priest's thirst for revenge? Who will be next to answer the United States Open Challenge? Perhaps we'll get all of our answers on this All Hallows' Eve edition of SmackDown.
Two other matches have been announced for the show. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss will go one-on-one with her former friend and rival Nia Jax, and Carmelo Hayes is set to face off against the eradicator of toxic masculinity, Kit Wilson.
Randy Orton, Sami Zayn and Chelsea Green are all being advertised for the show locally. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown in Utah. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.
Men's United States Open Challenge
The Men's United States Open Challenge has become a staple of Friday Night SmackDown over the past two months, and it's been an incredibly fun addition to the program. Sami Zayn reinstituted the tradition in honor of John Cena's retirement and now the responsibility has fallen upon the man who beat him for the title in Ilja Dragunov. The Mad Dragon was successful in his first title defense against Aleister Black last Friday. Who will step up to challenge him tonight?
Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax
Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax have a lengthy history with one another. The former allies turned enemies are set to take a trip down memory lane after the Irresistible Force attempted to sow some seeds of doubt into Charlotte Flair's mind as to whether she could trust her friend and tag team partner. If the cohesion we saw between the Women's Tag Team Champions this past Monday night on Raw is any indication, Nia's words fell on deaf ears.
Carmelo Hayes vs. Kit Wilson
As far as Carmelo Hayes is concerned, his business with The Miz is finished. They both cost each other a shot at the Men's United States Championship and Melo is ready to move on and show without a shadow of a doubt that he is HIM. Kit Wilson, meantime, is on a mission to stomp out all forms of toxic masculinity in the SmackDown locker room. After hearing what Hayes had to say last week, Wilson interjected to put his ego in check.
How to watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
WWE SmackDown Time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT
WWE SmackDown Location:
Location: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah
WWE Smackdown Card (Announced):
Jade Cargill to address the WWE Universe ahead of her title match against Tiffany Stratton
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre are slated to appear
Ilja Dragunov Men's United States Open Challenge
WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax
Carmelo Hayes vs. Kit Wilson
